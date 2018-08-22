An off-duty police officer looking for some relaxation found himself in the middle of a rescue Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department said.

Officer James Wilcher and his friend Chip Roberts were fishing near the Gandy Bridge in Tampa Bay when they saw a man jump from the bridge.

They moved their boat over to the man and held onto him for about 30 minutes until a police boat could arrive. The police boat took the man to an ambulance, which took him to a local hospital for treatment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP