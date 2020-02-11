x
Off-duty trooper dressed as a 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper stops wrong-way driver

Nevada Highway Patrol said she was on her way home from a Halloween party when she spotted the driver.
Credit: NHP Southern Command

NEVADA, USA — An off-duty trooper sprung into action to stop a wrong-way driver in the early hours of Oct. 31, but she had a different uniform on than you might expect.

Given the day of the year, Nevada State trooper Britta Foesch had just left a Halloween party and was dressed as a Stormtrooper, just without the helmet. And the whole thing was caught on a dash camera.

"While off duty, Trooper Foesch was on her way home from a Halloween Party early this morning when she came face to face with a wrong-way driver in Las Vegas," NHP wrote in a Facebook post

Luckily, Foesch was able to stop the driver who was arrested on the suspicion of DUI, according to the NHP.

"Trooper Foesch no doubt intervened and stopped a potentially deadly situation. The FORCE is strong in Trooper Foesch," the NHP said. 

