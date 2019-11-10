ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two people, including a St. Louis County police officer, were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Illinois.
The 3-car crash happened on Route 159 near Brick School Road around 11 p.m.
The 49-year-old officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.
The driver of the other car was seriously injured but will survive, according to ISP. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was killed.
The officer and the woman who died in the crash have not been identified.
