ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two people, including a St. Louis County police officer, were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Illinois.

The 3-car crash happened on Route 159 near Brick School Road around 11 p.m.

The 49-year-old officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured but will survive, according to ISP. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was killed.

The officer and the woman who died in the crash have not been identified.

LOCAL NEWS



