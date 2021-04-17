They were 53-year-old Anthony Hartford, from New Orleans, and James Wallingsford, a 55-year-old man from the village of Gilbert, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — The two men found dead Friday in the capsized Seacor Power vessel were named by officials, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday morning.

They were 53-year-old Anthony Hartford, from New Orleans, and James Wallingsford, a 55-year-old man from the village of Gilbert, Lafourche Parish Coroner Dr. John King told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

Hartford and Wallingsford were two of the four crew members found dead after the vessel capsized south of Port Fourchon on Tuesday.

Friday, the coroner's office confirmed that the body of 69-year-old Ernest Williams from Arnaudville, Louisiana had been recovered Thursday at around 7:10 p.m.

US Coast Guard rescue crews found the body of 63-year-old David Ledet earlier in the week.