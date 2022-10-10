SAN ANTONIO — A volleyball athlete that attended Our Lady of the Lake University has passed away after a major crash on Monday on the northside, according to their website.
The Medical Examiner identified the woman as 21-year-old Angelina Isabella Martinez.
The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Wurzbach Parkway at 3:20 a.m. on Monday.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, the crash occurred when Carlos Morante, who was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer in the wrong direction on Wurzbach Parkway, crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Martinez.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department, and a front passenger in the Camaro sustained life-threatening injuries.
The passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Martinez was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons from 2019-2021 while working towards a kinesiology degree, according to their website.
A prayer service is scheduled at 4 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Chapel.