LAKELAND, Fla. -- One person is dead after a big rig and car collided in Polk County this afternoon.

It happened along U.S. 98 North and Rockridge Road at around 2:45pm in Lakeland. The semi, which is owned by Saddle Creek Corp, was heading north on 98 when it hit a Nissan Altima in the intersection with Rockridge Road.

According to investigators, the Nissan had a green light. The driver of that car was dead at the scene.

The impact sent the semi into a gas station parking lot, where it flipped on its side. The driver wasn’t injured.

Deputies are rerouting traffic around the accident scene. Drivers should avoid the area.

