After the death of one of their own students, faculty and staff stood outside of Dr. James P. Terry Middle School early Thursday morning in Mesquite.

They were there to greet and embrace students after the fiery bus crash that left one dead and several others injured.

We know these citizens saved many lives tonight and we are deeply moved by and thankful for their heroic acts. But it is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student. 2/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Out of respect for the privacy of that child's family, that is all we will confirm at this time. We ask for continued prayers for this family, the Terry Middle School family and our entire MISD community. 3/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Students said the driver lost control of the bus, which hit a power line, flipped on its side and caught on fire Wednesday afternoon. The bus was taking students home from school.

Investigators said the power lines above the crash site may have been the cause of the fire. Aerial images of the crash site showed smoke coming from the charred bus and the rear emergency door open.

It is with profound sadness that I speak to you this evening. A Mesquite ISD bus from Terry Middle School was involved in a singular vehicle accident. We do not have confirmations of all the details as Mesquite first responders are currently attending to the scene. 1/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Their first priority is to ensure that they have secured the area & transported the children involved. We can confirm that at least one person has been taken to the hospital & the students who were on the bus are being taken to Terry Middle School to reunite with their parents. — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Principal Kelley Prewitt and counselors are on campus and available at this time. My prayers — and the prayers of our Mesquite ISD family — are with the students and families affected.



— Mesquite Superintendent Dr. Vroonland — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

"Kids were crying and stuff, they were trying to make it out," said Ramona Mitchell, 11, a Terry Middle School sixth grader who was on the bus. "I was struggling because I was scared that I would catch on fire."

Mitchell said her seatbelt made it difficult to escape the bus at first, but her seatmate helped her out.

Three children were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash near Interstate 20 and Lawson Road in the Woodland Park area of southern Mesquite. One student, whose identity hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-seven others on board were reunited with their parents at the middle school.

Kimberly Colchado, an eighth grade student who was also on the bus, said she was among those taken to the hospital with bruises and scratches on her body. She received stitches on her ear.

Colchado said the young girl who died in the crash was sitting on the same row as her on the left side of the bus.

“Emotionally, I just feel bad for the family," she said. "... I thank God that I am actually still here. Injured, but I’m here.”

Three Mesquite police officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after rescuing students from the burning bus, said a police spokesman.

A moment of silence will be held Friday night at two high school varsity football games: NMHS vs Tyler Lee at Memorial Stadium and JHHS vs Rockwall at Hanby Stadium.

Tiffany Lou contributed to this report

