OneBlood now testing all donations for COVID-19 antibody

Now when you donate at OneBlood you will find out if you have the coronavirus antibody.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you donate blood to OneBlood, you will find out if you have the coronavirus antibody. OneBlood is now testing all donations for the COVID-19 antibody.

The antibody test is authorized by the FDA and let's you know if your immune system has produced anitbodies from the virus.

OneBlood then provides this de-identified data to the governor's office.

"The number of people testing positive and the geographical location as to where those positives are being found. That information will be another touchpoint that public health officials will be able to use as they look to further reopen the economy," said Susan Forbes with OneBlood.

You'll get results in about 48 hours. You are required to make an appointment to donate. Visit www.oneblood.org or call 1-888-9DONATE to make that appointment.

When you donate, you'll also learn if you are a convalescent plasma donor.

Convalescent plasma donors have a special ability to help critically ill coronavirus patients. By transfusing plasma that is rich with coronavirus antibodies into a patient still fighting the virus, it can help boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

With no cure or vaccine to prevent coronavirus, doctors are turning to convalescent plasma to help treat their critically ill coronavirus patients. OneBlood began collecting and distributing COVID-19 convalescent plasma in April.

