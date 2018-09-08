Ever have one of those days?

A homeowner in the 15000 block of Shaw Road is having one, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, after she drove into her garage wall Thursday.

No one was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

"Reminder to drivers: Make sure your foot is on the brake...not the gas," the sheriff's office said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP