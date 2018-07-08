ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando City Hall will be the first government building in Florida to have 'all-user' bathrooms according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made the announcement Tuesday, saying it is part of making Orlando "more inclusive."

It is not considered "gender neutral" because it hopes to also include people with disabilities. The city is working to come up with a representative sign for the door.

The first regulation that separated bathrooms by gender in public businesses was passed in 1887.

Dyer says he hopes it will "increase accessibility for transgender people and those with disabilities."

The stalls will be larger to accommodate wheelchairs and will be single stalls with longer doors for privacy. City hall is aiming to have the restrooms finished by the end of the month.

For more information, read the WKMG article.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP