Outdoor dining restriction in St. Petersburg lessened by city's mayor

After months of being shut inside St. Pete restaurants are finally able to open outdoor seating.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outdoor dining is allowed once again in the city of St. Petersburg, after Mayor Rick Kriseman signed an executive order ending the current suspension.

Street side dinning has always been a popular option in the city and now with the need to social distance it is more popular than ever.

Mayor Kriseman says reopening outdoor dining is necessary and appropriate to protect the public interest.

"Allowing those restaurants and food establishments to resume the service of food and beverage in outdoor seating areas will promote economic recovery in a manner that is consistent with public health," Kriseman said in the order he signed yesterday.

Of course, there are guidelines that must be met in order for outdoor locations to remain open.

Restaurant goers must keep 6 feet from other people to promote social distancing, parties will be limited to 10 people or fewer and bar counter cannot open for seating.

The Mayors order also goes along with Governor DeS antis' Phase 1 Order to start reopening Florida.

Not everything is reopening though. Mayor Kriseman has said dog parks, skate parks, playgrounds, recreation courts, and libraries will stay closed for now.

On Monday, beaches in Pinellas County were allowed to reopen, with some of the same guidelines that must be met at restaurants.