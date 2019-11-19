LOS ANGELES — A family in Venice, Calif. says a reckless delivery driver is to blame for their dog's death.

Cooper, a 4-pound Yorkshire Terrier, was sunning in the yard when the family says a FedEx driver threw a large package over their fence, landing on Cooper.

"I immediately picked up the box and Cooper was in a puddle of blood," said Cooper's owner, Keiko Napier.

They took the dog to their veterinarian where they learned she suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver. They chose to euthanize her the following day.

"It was painful to watch your dog in pain," Mitchell Galin said.

FedEx responded to the incident by saying:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action."

That was not the response Napier was looking for.

"To me, that's not satisfactory. I feel they need to say they're going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages. That's what I want to hear. I don't want to hear we'll look into it," Napier said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter