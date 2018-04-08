Dramatic video shows Palm Beach Gardens police officers rushing to save a little girl who was choking on a chicken nugget.

WPEC reports the officers were on a lunch break at Gardens Mall last month when they heard a mother panicking because her 14-month-old daughter was choking.

The officers performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl, saving her life.

The mother wrote a letter thanking the officers, saying, "God knew you were right next to us to help us."

