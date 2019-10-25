PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 28-year-old man is accused of installing a camera in the bathroom where he lives with a 58-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 58-year-old woman noticed a "suspicious" USB charging hub in the bathroom. Not knowing what it was, she showed it to a friend who recognized it as a hidden camera.

She then watched the videos that were stored on the micro SD card and realized there were videos of herself and her daughter naked, undressing and showering.

Investigators also say that the accused man, Joshua Riffel, is seen on some of the videos installing the camera, adjusting the angle and masturbating in the shower.

On Oct. 23 the Pinellas County Sheriff's started looking into the case, and on Oct. 24 they arrested Riffel at his job at Crabby's Bar and Grill on Gulfview Blvd. in Clearwater.

He was charged with two counts of video voyeurism and released on bond.

