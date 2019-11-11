TAMPA, Fla. — President Trump has reportedly brought in former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to join the White House communications team in response to Congress’s impeachment inquiry. The two share a controversial history, going back to before Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for President.

In 2013, the nonprofit Donald J. Trump Foundation made a $25,000 donation to a political group supporting Bondi’s re-election as Attorney General. This, at a time when Bondi’s office was reportedly looking into complaints against Trump University and its affiliates. Weeks after the donation, Bondi decided not to pursue any legal action against Trump.

Below is a timeline of events outlining aspects of their relationship:

Sept. 13th, 2013: Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office publicly announces she is considering a New York state probe into Trump University

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office publicly announces she is considering a New York state probe into Trump University Sept. 17th, 2013: And Justice For All, a political action committee supporting Bondi’s re-election campaign reported receiving a $25K check from the nonprofit Donald J. Trump Foundation

And Justice For All, a political action committee supporting Bondi’s re-election campaign reported receiving a $25K check from the nonprofit Donald J. Trump Foundation October 2013: Bondi cites insufficient grounds to proceed in a lawsuit against Trump (re: Trump University complaints)

Bondi cites insufficient grounds to proceed in a lawsuit against Trump (re: Trump University complaints) March 14th, 2016: Bondi endorses Donald Trump for president at a campaign rally in Tampa

Bondi endorses Donald Trump for president at a campaign rally in Tampa March 21st, 2016: Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) files the first of what would end up being multiple IRS and other complaints against the Trump Foundation

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) files the first of what would end up being multiple IRS and other complaints against the Trump Foundation March 22nd, 2016: Trump representatives acknowledge the illegal donation, blaming a series of clerical errors

Trump representatives acknowledge the illegal donation, blaming a series of clerical errors July 6th, 2016: CREW files a complaint with the Inspector General for Florida’s Office of the Attorney General & the Florida Commission on Ethics requesting an investigation into whether Bondi violated the law by failing to investigate or take legal action regarding complaints against Trump University and affiliates after the $25K contribution from the Trump Foundation

CREW files a complaint with the Inspector General for Florida’s Office of the Attorney General & the Florida Commission on Ethics requesting an investigation into whether Bondi violated the law by failing to investigate or take legal action regarding complaints against Trump University and affiliates after the $25K contribution from the Trump Foundation Sept. 1st, 2016: The Washington Post reports the IRS fined the Trump Foundation $2,500 for the illegal donation

The Washington Post reports the IRS fined the Trump Foundation $2,500 for the illegal donation Sept. 13th, 2016: CREW files criminal bribery complaints against Trump and Bondi with the Department of Justice

CREW files criminal bribery complaints against Trump and Bondi with the Department of Justice Dec. 24th, 2016: Trump announces he will shut down the Trump Foundation

Trump announces he will shut down the Trump Foundation Dec. 18th, 2018: Trump Foundation officially shuts down

Trump Foundation officially shuts down Nov. 6th, 2019: Reports emerge that Bondi will join White House impeachment defense team

Reports emerge that Bondi will join White House impeachment defense team Nov. 7th, 2019: Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for misusing the Trump Foundation in an effort to further his presidential campaign

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter