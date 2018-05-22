PANAMA CITY, Fla. - An active shooter has been killed after barricading himself in a Panama City apartment, officials say.

More than 50 shots were heard in the area, WECP said.

Two schools were placed on lockdown due to the incident, WECP said.

The suspect, Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49, is wanted for questioning in a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, WECP said.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said Holroyd fired on law enforcement when they arrived.

The sheriff's SWAT and bomb squad teams responded to the scene.

Later, sheriff's officials said they shot and killed Holroyd.

An EMS worker was grazed by a bullet.

