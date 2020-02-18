The Senate Education Committee passed a bill that would give parents more control over their kids' education and healthcare.

Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel sponsored the parental rights bill (SB 1634). It would provide "that the state, its political subdivisions, other governmental entities, or other institutions may not infringe on parental rights without demonstrating specified information..."

It would require each district's school board to consult with parents, teachers, and administrators to develop and adopt a policy to promote parental involvement in the public school system. That means parents can pull their kids from health education programs that go against their beliefs.

It would also prohibit certain health care practitioners from taking specified actions without a parent’s written permission.

Supporters say this will help parents understand and have a say in what their kids are learning. Critics, however, say it's a form of censorship.

The bill is now heading to the Senate Rules Committee. A similar bill in the House (HB 1059) will head to the Judiciary Committee on February 18.

