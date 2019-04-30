Maricopa parents want answers after they say another child bit their daughter eight times at daycare.

Rylee Umstead and Rocio Enriquez said they just started sending their daughter to the new Sunrise Preschool in Maricopa. Umstead said when he picked his daughter up Thursday, a teacher told him his daughter had been bitten, but she didn't say how many times.

Photos of the girl show she had several bite mark bruises across her back.

"One or two bites is going to come up, but eight bites...show 'em the video, why was my daughter left alone too long," Umstead told 12 News.

Dana Vela, president of Sunrise Preschools, released a statement Monday saying they are "truly sorry" for last week's "heartbreaking" incident that left a 15-month-old girl with eight bites and bruising on her back.

Sunrise Preschools posted the statement on Facebook which says after the girl was injured, "first aid was administered."

Vela goes on to say the caregiver, who was changing a diaper at the time of the incident occurred, has been suspended without pay pending an investigation. The child who was shown on surveillance video doing the biting has been expelled.

"While there is established protocol to address occasional biting behavior common to many toddlers, the severity of the incident demanded a more appropriate response," Vela says in the statement.

Vela says the facility is reviewing its procedures and will cooperate with any investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.