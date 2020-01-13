LITHIA, Fla. — Parents in southeastern Hillsborough County will get a chance Monday night to tell school board leaders what they think of a revised rezoning plan for Barrington Middle School in Lithia.

The first plan didn't go over so well last month. So, the school board went back to the drawing board.

The new rezoning plan now affects more than 220 students who would move next August from Barrington to Rodgers Middle School.

The first proposal affected 1,400 students in several schools.

Monday's meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Rodgers Middle School.

A new Middle school will open in August 2022 and Barrington Middle School boundaries will be changed once again.

