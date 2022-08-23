“He's awake, he's alert, he's emotional, he's talking," said Lakisha. "Still in a lot of pain, but he's here.”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning.

“I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"

Omarion Dixon was taken to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is still in his first few days of recovery.

Which is everything his parents could ask for after their son was involved in that crash which claimed three lives and left Omarion in critical condition early Sunday morning.

“Two broken legs and his arm is broken, his left arm, two broken feet, laceration above his eyes, laceration under his eyes," said Lakisha. "He’s still pretty banged up but he's still here, he's ready to get out of the bed right now.”

Helping lift him up are family, friends and strangers. Including hundreds of people who have raised over $10,000 through a GoFundMe page created Monday afternoon to help him with his recovery.

“I've never seen that before," said Lakisha. "I've never had to even do anything like that ever before, but to know that so many people are concerned and they care, that's amazing. I just feel so blessed.”

A glimmer of positivity during a tragic time.