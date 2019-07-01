As the kids head back to school this week, parents tend to worry, especially if they have teen drivers.

However, there are several ways to keep an eye on your teen's driving habits to give parents peace of mind.

According to PCMag.com, there are a couple of apps that standout for tracking your teen driver. One is called Textlimit. It stops a person from using their phone while driving, and it also has a feature that alerts parents when the car is going above a certain speed.

PCMag.com's Rob Marvin says another good option is called Truemotion.

"That's one that a lot of people use," Marvin said. "It's a free app that tracks habits including phone use, aggressive driving and also speeding.

"And you can add multiple family members. There's an app that the admin or parent will download that basically will send alerts and they'll get a little dashboard of everything going on."

Remember these apps were created for safety reasons and that's a good thing to remind teens. There are other apps that do more than track driving habits and location. Apps like Qustodio and Life360 can track social media, texting and gaming.

