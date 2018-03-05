Zachary Cruz, the brother of accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, will sue the Broward County Sheriff's Office, claiming he was tortured while he was detained, according to a report.

The Miami Herald says the Nexus Group representing Zachary Cruz, 18, will discuss the lawsuit on Thursday.

Cruz was arrested Tuesday on probation violation charges.

The Nexus Group claims jail guards have been intimidating and harassing Cruz, and using sleep deprivation tactics.

It also says the $500,000 bail imposed on him is excessive.

