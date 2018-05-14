LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- There are disturbing allegations against a Tampa Bay nurse. She’s accused of molesting an elderly patient in her care.

Christina A Nappo of Hudson, is accused of committing lewd or lascivious acts on the disabled woman, who police say has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Investigators say Nappo was showing another nurse how to clean the woman, and sprayed the victim with a shower head in her vaginal area until she began to moan.

Nappo was arrested and taken to the Land O’Lakes detention center.

