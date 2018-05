LUTZ, Fla. -- A Pasco County teacher is in custody. He’s accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old student.

Sean Gallegos, 43, of Lutz, is a teacher at Ridgewood High School. According to the sheriff’s office, Gallegos and the student had more than one sexual encounter in April of this year.

Gallegos was arrested early Wednesday morning, charged with Sexual Battery Custodial Authority. He was booked into the Hillsborough Co. Jail on a Pasco County warrant.

© 2018 WTSP