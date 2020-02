PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — 3 people are in critical condition because of a house fire in Pasco County.

Firefighters pulled two children and one adult from a home on Darby Road in the San Antonio community.

The children were airlifted to the hospital. EMS transported the adult as a trauma alert to the hospital.

Pasco Fire Rescue is investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.