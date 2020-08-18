35-year-old woman vanishes in Pasco County, deputies say

Dorothy Gibson was last seen in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 35-year-old woman.

Deputies say Dorothy Gibson was last seen around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the Seven Oaks neighborhood of Wesley Chapel.

She was wearing a green and orange shirt, pink and orange running shorts and bright blue and orange Asics running shoes.

If you know where she might be, deputies are asking you to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

