PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Schools across the state are being forced to take a second look at medical marijuana policies. Even though it's state law, some schools are dragging their feet.

Tuesday night, Pasco County Schools are holding a public hearing on the issue at the 6 p.m. school board meeting. Then, members will vote on a new medical marijuana police at the next board meeting.

Our 10 Investigates team has been on top of this story for weeks now. Most of the districts in our area -- Hardee, Hillsborough, Polk, and Sarasota -- have no policy and have not approved any students to use medical marijuana. Hernando county is the only district to already have a compliant policy. Citrus, Highlands and Pinellas counties are currently writing a policy and you can now add Pasco to that list.

All public schools are supposed to come into compliance and have a medical marijuana policy by December 1st, but some say they aren't following the state law because it conflicts with federal law. But if they don't comply with the state, it could affect their funding.

In Hernando County, the school board chair says having a policy in place is what's right for students who need medical marijuana, but Superintendent John Stratton says they do have some limitations. It can't be smoked or inhaled. "We want it to be as least intrusive on other students as possible and we are smoke free campuses, given there are other forms that you can use to administer it. We did not want anything smokable on our campuses."

Pasco is attempting to revise its use of medication policy to include medical marijuana, but it does say that if the federal government indicates it will withhold any federal funds because of this, they will change it right back.