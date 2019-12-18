WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the men involved in an early-morning home invasion robbery have been identified. Detectives said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

However, the men have not been arrested and their names have not been released.

Deputies were called to the intersection of SR 54 and Curley Road around 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter