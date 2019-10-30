NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman hired to take care of someone is now accused of stealing from them.

Kelly Stewart, 29, was arrested yesterday at her home in New Port Richey.

The person she stole from told sheriff deputies that he noticed Monday that some jewelry was missing from his bedroom. He called the sheriff's office the next day to report the thefts.

Investigators did a rapid pawn search on Stewart and discovered she had pawned several rings and hat pins on Oct. 4 at Golden Galore Pawn Shop in Hudson.

Investigators brought the owner of the property to the pawn shop and he confirmed the rings and hat pins were his property.

When detectives went to her home Tuesday in New Port Richey, Stewart admitted to stealing the jewelry sometime in September and pawned it for $1,214, according to an arrest report.

Stewart told deputies she needed the money.

