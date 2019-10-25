WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 60-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after the Pasco County Sheriff's office says he pointed his gun at a driver and his son.

According to the affidavit, Addes Lopez stopped his car in traffic on Oak Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel early Friday morning, got out and walked to the car behind him. He pulled his handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the man and his son, who was in the passenger seat.

Lopez was stopped by a Sheriff's deputy after the incident driving west on State Road 54 and arrested. After being read his rights, he told the deputy he pointed the gun at the man and his son to get the other driver to "chill out."

Lopez was taken to the Pasco County Jail.

