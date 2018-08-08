Despite previous rulings denying it, the man accused of fatally shooting another moviegoer at a Pasco theater in 2014 will again try to claim the shooting was covered by Florida's "stand your ground" law.

According to a court filing on July 24 by Curtis Reeves' attorney Richard Escobar, the defense is asking for the court to dismiss the case against him because he "had a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary to prevent (Chad) Oulson from fully committing a forcible felony against him."

The filing cites a law passed last year by Florida’s Legislature that shifts the burden of disproving "stand your ground" to the prosecution. Since then, two cases have gone to court ending with opposite rulings about whether the new law should be applied retroactively to cases like Reeves’.

Reeves, who is now 75, is accused of shooting Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater where the two argued over Oulson using his cell phone and popcorn being thrown by Oulson at the former police captain.

In May, an appeals court let alone a ruling that denied Reeves the "stand your ground" defense. A judge then set a February 2019 trial date, despite objections from the defense that the trial should await a decision from the Florida Supreme Court.

The most recent filing came just a few days after the July 19 fatal Clearwater shooting that has reignited the debate over the "stand your ground" law.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP