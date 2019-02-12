HUDSON, Fla. — A 41-year-old service tech was arrested on Nov. 30 after the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says he repeatedly attacked a woman he was smoking methamphetamine with.

A sheriff's report says Daniel Bingham was walking around a home carrying a hammer and a hatchet while he and a woman were using methamphetamines. The woman told deputies that Bingham hit her in the head with one of those weapons, knocking her unconscious.

According to the arrest report, Bingham wouldn't let the woman leave for three hours and continued to hit her with a hatchet and the hammer on her head and body while telling her repeatedly that he was going to kill her.

When she finally tried to run out, Bingham grabbed her and bit her on the right leg twice, deputies say. Investigators say the woman fought back with a "small wooden stick" by hitting Bingham in the head several times.

The woman ran out of the front door where neighbors reportedly saw Bingham chasing her.

According to the affidavit, Bingham caught her and stomped on and kicked her head and face "approximately 10 times."

The neighbors intervened and Bingham ran back into his house, the arrest report says. Authorities say the neighbors helped the woman and called the sheriff's office, but Bingham barricaded himself in the home. According to law enforcement, after several attempts by deputies to get him to come out, he finally did.

Bingham told deputies the woman "swung on him," so he was defending himself, according to the affidavit. He reportedly said he believes he was standing his ground, and that was allowed since Florida is a stand-your-ground immunity state. He then asked for a lawyer.

The woman has a fractured skull along with numerous cuts, bruises and bite marks all over her face, head, and body, according to the sheriff's report.

Bingham is being held in the Pasco County Jail -- charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and false imprisonment. Arrest records show he was also charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 12.

