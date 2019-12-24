ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a passenger on an inbound Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas died on Christmas Eve.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos said he didn't have an exact age for the male passenger, but said he was "elderly."

Campos said that the preliminary information is that the passenger died of natural causes on flight NK920.

One passenger took to Twitter to praise the crew for their "act of professionalism, character and compassion was amazing they deserve so much credit for how they handled this emergency."

In a statement to 11Alive News, Spirit offered their condolences.

"We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of our Guest and we remain in contact with them to assist in any way we can. We also thank our crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist."

The passenger went on to say "the medical personnel who volunteered to assist with the emergency was just amazing the world need more people like you!"

Spirit said in their statement that "Our Flight Attendants have in-depth training to respond to medical emergencies and utilize several resources, including communicating with our designated on-call medical professionals on the ground, using onboard medical kits, and receiving assistance from credentialed medical personnel traveling on the flight."

