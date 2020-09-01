ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The pastor of the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head Monday night and 'gravely' injured, says he is improving "with every hour."

"With every hour, up to this point, Arik's condition has been getting better, and he's better than what the doctors thought he would be or what they anticipated," said Kaleb Hurley, Lead Pastor of Hope Church of Albert Lea, in a video posted to social media. "There's still swelling and there's a lot of things that will be made known as the swelling goes down as to what's going on inside his body where those wounds took place."

The BCA says Matson was shot in the head and 'gravely injured' while responding Monday night to a 911 call about a suspicious person in the back yard of a house on the east side of Waseca.

Other officers then shot and injured the suspect, identified by the BCA as Tyler Janovsky, who was wanted on crystal meth and fire arms charges.

Matson remains in critical condition at North Memorial Medical Center.

"We know that there are great chances that he will be okay in the future, but we do know that there are many unknowns at this point," said Hurley in the video.

Hope Church of Albert Lea is holding a 'Night of Prayer' for Matson. It will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Matson continues to grow. Donations can also be made to Farmers State Bank of Freeborn, Hartland or Albert Lea.

