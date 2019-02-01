A missing New Orleans pastor has been found and is safe according to his family.

David Plessy's stepdaughter, Nadia Sanchez, posted on Faceobok Wednesday evening saying her father will be with his family soon:

"David has been found. He’s safe and will be with us, his family, shortly. Thank you to everyone who got his name and face out. I’m once again blown away by the love and support of the community that surrounds us. Love you all," her post reads.

Davis Plessy was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan 1 as he left his home on Havana Street. His car was found Tuesday morning in the 7th Ward under I-10 near Columbus Street and Claiborne Avenue.

New Orleans police on Wednesday afternoon said a man matching Plessy's description was seen with a woman a few blocks away in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"It's just very out of character for him to not check on his kids, to not keep in touch with me or my sister," Sanchez said Wednesday afternoon before Plessy was found. "It's not like him at all."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: Local pastor remembered as someone who made community better place

David Plessy’s wife, Jeannot Plessy, died in late November after a carjacker ran over her with her own car. Her death happened after she and her husband were wrapping up a date night.

RELATED: Pastor preaches forgiveness after wife killed by carjacker

Seventeen-year-old Jontrell Robinson, 18-year-old Edwin Cottrell, and a juvenile, whose name was not released, were booked in the Nov. 27 carjacking and death.

RELATED: 3 arrested in carjacking that left pastor's wife dead

During questioning, Robinson confessed to taking 49-year-old Jeannot Plessy out of her car, getting into the vehicle, and accelerating in reverse and striking her, police have said. Robinson also admitted to riding in the car with Cottrell, a known juvenile and an unknown female, according to court documents.

David Plessy said during his wife’s funeral that he was praying for the suspects.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Murphy contributed to this report.