PHOENIX — Phoenix Police said a 4-month-old baby was found dead inside a car near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call, but when they arrived the child was beyond any life-saving efforts, Phoenix fire said.

Luis Samudio, spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department said a parent dropped off his kids at a daycare during the morning, before going to work.

After being a few hours, the district’s employee took off to pick up his adoptive child and take her to a doctor’s appointment, Samudio added.

After his appointment, the 56-year-old father went back to work, it was until he was getting ready to leave for the day, around 3:30 p.m., when the man noticed his daughter was still in his car, Samudio said.

The vehicle was in a parking lot of the Washington Elementary School District Service Center where the father works, said Samudio.

Samudio said the district will provide a statement tomorrow, but they told police the man is a good man who has fostered and adopted several children.

Police have not released any information on how long the baby was inside the vehicle.

Samudio said the investigation is ongoing and at this time they don't know if the dad will face any charges.

