CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating a crash at a major intersection involving a car and two men.
Officers say the two men were hit at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay and Belcher Road. They are being taken to the hospital for treatment.
The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Still missing: Amber Alert search for 2 Florida children continues
- Teacher's moldy bread experiment shows importance of washing your hands
- Arrest made in 21-year-old sexual battery cold cases out of Pinellas, Sarasota counties
- Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info
- Police searching for missing mom and her 2-week-old baby girl
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter