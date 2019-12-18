CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating a crash at a major intersection involving a car and two men.

Officers say the two men were hit at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay and Belcher Road. They are being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

