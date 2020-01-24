CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Carrollwood.

The crash happened Friday in the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway at Hudson Lane.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are on scene investigating.

Details on the severity of the people's injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

