CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Carrollwood.
The crash happened Friday in the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway at Hudson Lane.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are on scene investigating.
Details on the severity of the people's injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
What other people are reading right now:
- Detectives: Woman charged with human trafficking after forcing teen to take drugs, have sex for money
- Shanghai Disneyland closes to prevent spread of coronavirus in China
- Large industrial building explosion felt by thousands in Houston
- Reports: Former 'Bachelorette' contestant dies at 28
- Funeral home uses puppy to help grieving families
- Florida Supreme Court rules death sentences no longer need unanimous jury votes
- Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever before to midnight
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter