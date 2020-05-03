TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured.
Police say the man was crossing the street in the area of Nebraska Avenue and East Stratford Avenue around 3 a.m. when he was hit. The driver of the car took off, police said.
The man was critically injured.
All lanes reopened once investigators cleared the scene.
What other people are reading right now:
- Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado
- Showers, maybe a severe storm, to rumble through Thursday
- Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- She spent 2 years taking care of the 'perfect plant.' Then, she realized it was plastic
- Florida lawmakers propose jail time for emotional support animal fraud
- Mickey finally gets his own ride: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Disney World
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter