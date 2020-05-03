TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured.

Police say the man was crossing the street in the area of Nebraska Avenue and East Stratford Avenue around 3 a.m. when he was hit. The driver of the car took off, police said.

The man was critically injured.

All lanes reopened once investigators cleared the scene.

