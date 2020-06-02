ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Sarasota Police officer helped save a hungry pelican.

Officers said the pelican tried to eat a fish that was on a rope tied to the Flying Fish Fleet charter boat. The crew called Save Our Seabirds, who were already working on another possible injured pelican call with Officer Lynn.

The team managed to remove the fish from the pelican and get it back to Save Our Seabirds to get checked out.

The pelican will live to fish again.

