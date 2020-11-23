K9 Titan had served with the Johnstown (PA) Police Department since 2014.

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania — K9 Titan, who served with the Johnstown Police Department in Pennsylvania, died in the line of duty on Saturday after he fell down an elevator shaft while searching for burglary suspects.

Interim Chief of Police Chad Miller said officers were called to a burglary in progress around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday at an old Goodwill warehouse on Maple Street.

Officers found two suspects hiding in the building but soon learned there were three more.

K9 Titan and his partner, Officer Brian Stevens, were called to the scene to help with the search.

While looking for the suspects, Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft from the fourth floor.

