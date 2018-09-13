BETHEL PARK, Pa.—Blanks fired during a Pennsylvania high school active shooter drill had some parents concerned about how students would react, according to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

During the drill, school police and Bethel Park police fired blanks to imitate the sound of real gunfire.

Parents were contacting KDKA-TV saying they were concerned about the drill and how students with anxiety post-traumatic stress disorder and students with special needs would react to the sounds.

The principal of the high school sent an email to parents to let them know the drill would include an alleged shooter in the building, and police would fire blanks to expose students to the sound of gunfire.

In the email, he said the blanks would not be fired at anyone; however, the sound may be heard throughout the school, according to KDKA-TV.

Parents said they thought more information should have been sent out about the drill.

►For the original article check out KDKA-TV, CBS Pittsburgh.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved