WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has given the Navy and other military services the go-ahead to resume training of Saudi Arabian nationals in the U.S., once certain steps are taken.

All flight and field training for the approximately 850 Saudi military students at multiple U.S. bases was suspended four days after a Dec. 6 shooting by one Saudi trainee that killed three U.S. Navy service members at Pensacola.

Since then, the Pentagon says, all Saudi military students were re-screened.

The deputy secretary of defense, David Norquist, has authorized a resumption of training, once the military services implement certain steps, including a ban on firearms possession.

