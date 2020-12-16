Florida awaiting specifics on additional COVID-19 vaccines heading to the state before 2021

Originally, the state was prepared to receive an additional 450,000 doses over the next two weeks from Pfizer.

TAMPA, Fla. — Our area's most vulnerable citizens are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are now concerns about future doses of the Pfizer vaccine making it to Florida.

Initially, Florida was prepared to receive 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, and an additional 250,000 the week after.

Now, it is unclear how many more doses the state will receive before the new year.

During a press conference today, Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on his latest communication with Pfizer.

"Then [Pfizer] said you may you have none necessarily, we have production issues, we don't know," DeSantis said.

He went on to explain that there may in fact be some additional Pfizer doses headed to the state next week.

"The system that we use for that they've actually populated a shipment for next week. We don't think it's going to be quite 200,000. But we're encouraged by that.”

While the state is hopeful for additional vaccine shipments, the current back and forth has raised questions.

The company told us today in a statement that there are no delays. Writing, “Pfizer has not had any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. We are continuing to dispatch our orders to the locations specified by the U.S. government”

We have asked the federal government if there have been any changes, but have not gotten a response. Locally, experts say they would be surprised if a change like that was made.

“You know, the way that they've rolled the vaccine out and specifically the populations that they put in Phase 1, if Florida's allocation would go anywhere, it should go up," said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health and Tampa General Hospital.

If there are fewer doses of the vaccine sent to Florida, it would likely mean fewer people get vaccinated in 2020.

"If you delay by two weeks shipments, that means you're going to be less willing to start vaccinating new people because you need to make sure that you have enough doses to vaccinate the people who have already gotten their first dose," Dr. Teng explained. "So it will put a delay in the whole vaccination schedule.”

Something that could speed up the vaccination process, is if another vaccine is approved. Moderna is going before their review panel Thursday, and Dr. Teng believes their COVID-19 vaccine will be approved before the end of the week.

