Department Chief Jeri Williams said the officer was 27-years-old and has worked with the Black Mountain Precinct since July 2019.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was killed in a vehicle collision overnight, department Chief Jeri Williams said in a press conference.

The officer was identified as 27-year-old Ginarro New, the department said. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway on May 31.

Officer New was driving his fully marked patrol vehicle through the intersection when his vehicle was struck by a car that ran a red light going eastbound, police said. The crash sent New's vehicle through a block wall and into the parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver in the other vehicle was also reported dead by the department. Police have not yet released the identity of the other driver involved in the crash.

The officer was transported to a local hospital after the crash, police said. A procession of other officers was held to escort the officer's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office after the officer was pronounced dead.

The officer had served with the department at the Black Mountian precinct since July 2019, Chief Williams said.

We are heartbroken by the incident which took the life of 27-year-old, Officer Ginarro New. On May 31, 2021, Officer New was involved in an on-duty collision near Cave Creek/Greenway. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tRRxhVtd64 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 1, 2021

An investigation is being launched into the crash, police said. Speed appears to be a factor in the cash.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

