Wildfire at Pilot Mountain expected to burn up to 900 acres as burn ban issued for state

North Carolina Forestry Service officials said they are confident the wildfire is "human-caused."

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The fight to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain enters its fourth day on Tuesday. A burn ban has been issued for all counties in the state and it will stay in effect until further notice.

Fire officials said the wildfire is expected to burn up to 900 acres over the next few days.

Here's some of the latest information from North Carolina Service Ranger Jimmy Holt on the Pilot Mountain wildfire.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was around 500 acres - double the size from the night before. Weather is only making it worse.

NC Forestry said, "we can say with confidence that [the fire] was human-caused in some form."

Crews have doubled in numbers. There are now 60 firefighters from several agencies fighting the wildfire.

Holt said the firefighting strategy hasn't changed, and crews are looking to suppress the fire around the bottom of the mountain.

The fire is staying within containment lines as of late Monday night.

How large is the fire?

As of Monday afternoon, the wildfire has grown to more than 500 acres - double the acreage burned since Sunday night.

Dozens of fire-fighting officials have been called in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Planes are also being used to dump water onto the fire.

It's expected to grow up to 900 acres over the new few days.

This map gives you an idea of the approximate area that has burned on PIlot Mountain so far as of Monday night. Most of the popular state park area around the knob & overlook areas has had at least some fire activity, but the fire has so far been contained on the mountain.

NEW MAP: This gives you an idea of the approx area that has burned on PIlot Mountain so far. Most of the popular state park area around the knob & overlook areas has had at least some fire activity, but the fire has so far been contained on the mountain. #PilotMountainFire @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jte7LdKAxy — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) November 30, 2021

When did it start?

Chris Wall, a firefighter with the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, said the department got a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He said two departments were sent out to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot. The fire grew to about 60 acres that evening. In a matter of three days, the fire has grown four times that size.

What's the name of the fire?

The fire has been named the Grindstone Fire because it started along the Grindstone Trail on Pilot Mountain.

What caused the fire?

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said Monday, "we can say with confidence that [the fire] was human-caused in some form." He said they know the fire wasn't started by a lightning strike, leading them to believe it was man-made.

Once the wildfire is under control, Holt said law enforcement will be able to further investigate the cause. He said the fire was first discovered on Grindstone Trail.

When could the fire be out?

Monday, Holt said the firefight could last until the end of the week. Right now, the fire is at 500 acres, and Holt said he only expects it to get worse.

The dry and windy weather conditions aren’t helping firefighters either. On Sunday, a cold front brought gusty winds to Surry County, and winds will continue to be a bit breezy through Monday. There's also virtually no chance for rain in our area until Sunday.

Next to nothing this month in the rain gauge... We average close to 3" for November.



Basically no rain in the forecast either. Next small chance comes by Sunday. Very bad trying to fight a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/50J3VsnOSU — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 29, 2021

Is there a threat to homes?

Fire officials said no one has been hurt and no buildings have been damaged. No homes have had to be evacuated either. The fire is happening in the state park, and the closest homes are outside of that area, in the valley below.

Fire officials said the fire is coming down the mountain near the Shoals community, but the flames aren't close enough to issue an evacuation order. The fire department said it doesn't anticipate needing to evacuate homes.

How long could the state park be closed?

Pilot Mountain State Park will be closed through the end of the week and into next week, officials said Monday. Park officials are encouraging people to avoid the area.

How can people help?

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said firefighters could use the community’s help with donations of bottled water, snacks, Gatorade, and other items to stay hydrated. People can drop off the items at the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department on Key Street.

Cockerham also asked that no one burn anything for the time being in Surry and surrounding counties. A burn ban law has been issued for North Carolina.

Fire officials are asking that no one fly drones in the area of the wildfire because it could disrupt their fire-fighting efforts.

Reports of smoke, haze in other counties

Forsyth County Emergency Services said they’re receiving numerous calls about strong smoke and haze in the area. They said it’s from the Pilot Mountain wildfire. Guilford County has also reported smoke sightings. Emergency operators said unless it's an emergency, don't call.

What is the burn ban law?

The burn ban law prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.