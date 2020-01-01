CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office treated a little boy to what life is like in law enforcement.

Santa gave Easton Thomas a police officer uniform for Christmas. While working in his new capacity, "Deputy Thomas" stopped by the Crystal River Substation to meet with deputies and ask for some tips about the job.

Not only did Easton meet deputies, he also met K-9 Ally and climbed into one of the cruisers to check out the PA system and turn on the lights and sirens.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "We had a blast meeting this little deputy and we are sure he will do a fantastic job serving his community!"

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter