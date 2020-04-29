Pinellas County beaches reopen this Monday, and while most of us can’t wait to dip our toes in the sand and cool Gulf water...there are some basic tips you must keep in mind.

For starters, practicing social distancing is crucial now more than ever. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is still required to maintain groups of less than 10 people and to keep at least six feet of distance between one another.

There will be social distancing signs placed at beach entrances and on certain areas of the beach so that "people are reminded constantly."

Guidance from the CDC can be found here.

Know your beaches, know the rules.

St. Petersburg/Clearwater is made up of the following nine beaches (see below), and their standard rules and regulations must be adhered to. So, we've put together a refresher on the normal beach rules in those places.

Clearwater Beach

No alcohol is permitted on public beaches.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity, overnight camping and bonfires.

Honeymoon Island + Caladesi Island

No alcohol is permitted.

The following is also prohibited…nudity, overnight camping and bonfires.

**Dog beach hours + rules here.

Belleair Beach

No alcohol is permitted.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity, overnight camping and bonfires.

Indian Rocks Beach

No alcohol is permitted.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity and overnight camping. Grills/bonfires need a permit.

Fort De Soto Park

No alcohol is permitted.

The following is also prohibited…nudity and bonfires.

**Dog beach hours + rules here.

Madeira Beach

Alcohol beverages are allowed but NOT in glass containers.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity, overnight camping and bonfires.

St. Pete Beach

Alcohol beverages are allowed on the sand at beachfront hotels, but limited to hotel guests.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity, overnight camping and bonfires.

Treasure Island

Alcohol beverages are allowed but NOT in glass containers. No alcohol is allowed on the beach between the 8500 block and the 9900 block of Treasure Island Beach between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays + Sundays.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity, overnight camping and bonfires.

Redington Beach

Alcohol beverages are allowed. No ordinances against glass bottles, but they are not recommended.

The following is also prohibited…pets, nudity and overnight camping. Grills/bonfires need a permit.



