PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. —

Commissioners agreed to keep Pinellas County beaches closed for now.

The group agreed to not vote yet on reopening county beaches during a Thursday virtual meeting.

The move came days after the group said it would discuss and possibly vote on reopening parts of the beaches for exercise. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and other local leaders urged the commission to not pull back restrictive measures in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

County Administrator Barry Burton, who joined Gualtieri for a live discussion on Tuesday, said county leaders need to work with city leaders and brainstorm the best ways to eventually ease public restrictions. But, he said, it’s too early to start reopening gathering places like the beaches.

Vice Chairman Dave Eggers agreed and said there needs to be more discussion among the commission, law enforcement and city leaders.

