Pinellas County EOC starts to prepare for Elsa

Pinellas County workers are monitoring the storm in case they need to fully activate their EOC.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County crews have their emergency operations center at an "enhanced monitoring" level.

This means some county crews are coming in to work closely with the National Weather Service. Together they are monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and the potential impacts Pinellas County could see.

"We’re starting to coordinate. If the storm is going to impact Pinellas County, we’re ready to move quickly," said Josh Boatwright, a Public Information Officer for Pinellas County.

County officials explained having the EOC ready will make sure they are prepared in the case they fully activate it.

"We’re making phone calls and we’re coordinating with partners to make sure that if we need to shelter people, we’ve got resources ready," Boatwright added.

When fully activated, Pinellas County has their EOC full of people from county officials to law enforcement.

"The EOC would be full of various agencies. Law enforcement, red cross, power companies," Boatwright explained. These agencies work together to assist with any storm related emergencies.

Before COVID, the last time the EOC was fully activated was during Hurricane Irma.

County workers said people should take this time to prepare. "Go ahead and make sure that you have a plan," Boatwright stressed.

Even if Tropical Storm Elsa doesn't have a severe impact on our area, officials explained it's just the start of hurricane season.

"Go ahead and solidify those plans. Know where you go. Know your evacuation zone. If there’s no storm impact, you’re ready for the rest of the summer. If there are, you know exactly what you’re going to do," Boatwright stated.

Pinellas County officials have not decided yet if they will fully activate the EOC. Officials explained they will know more as Tropical Storm Elsa Develops.